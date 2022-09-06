Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.11

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $4.91. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 494 shares trading hands.

Global Blue Group Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $867.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Blue Group stock. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 131,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global Blue Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

