Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.11

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $4.91. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 494 shares trading hands.
Global Blue Group Trading Down 6.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $867.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.47.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
