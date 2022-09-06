Globe Derivative Exchange (GDT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $16.57 Million

Globe Derivative Exchange (GDT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Globe Derivative Exchange has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Globe Derivative Exchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Globe Derivative Exchange has a total market capitalization of $16.57 million and approximately $203,794.00 worth of Globe Derivative Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001694 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00886126 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016362 BTC.
About Globe Derivative Exchange
Globe Derivative Exchange’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,871,995 coins. Globe Derivative Exchange’s official Twitter account is @globedx.
Buying and Selling Globe Derivative Exchange
