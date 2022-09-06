Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys 50,681 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,681 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $15,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 89.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 55.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $110.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $82.58.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Power Integrations to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,369. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,318. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

