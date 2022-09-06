Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $9.99 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $241.37 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.86 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

