Graviton (GRAV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,367.00

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $17.01 million and approximately $22,367.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Graviton has traded down 12% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002498 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001708 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00874411 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016490 BTC.
Graviton Profile
Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.
Graviton Coin Trading
