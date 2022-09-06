Gravity Finance Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $783,835.16 and $24.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00877823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00016102 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

