Gravity Finance Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $783,835.16 and $24.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001708 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002466 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00877823 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00016102 BTC.
Gravity Finance Profile
Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gravity Finance
