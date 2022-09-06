Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives $670.00 Average PT from Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $670.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPEAF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Great Portland Estates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

GPEAF opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

