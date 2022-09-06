Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.
Great Wall Motor Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91.
About Great Wall Motor
Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.
