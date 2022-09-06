Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.99

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 25802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Guess’ Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $957.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Institutional Trading of Guess’

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 2nd quarter worth about $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

