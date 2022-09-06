Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

