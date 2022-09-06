Harbor Advisory Corp MA Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $239.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.61 and a 200-day moving average of $250.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.