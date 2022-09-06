Harbor Advisory Corp MA Buys 1,663 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $396.69 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

