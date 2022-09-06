Harbor Advisory Corp MA Lowers Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,478,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,840,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,285,000 after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 57,633 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 449.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,503,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,227,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

