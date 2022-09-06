Harbor Advisory Corp MA Purchases 315 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,788,000 after purchasing an additional 838,321 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,721 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,718,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,188,000 after acquiring an additional 240,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,756,000 after acquiring an additional 491,276 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $65.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.87.

