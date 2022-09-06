Harbour Energy plc (HBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HBR stock opened at GBX 469 ($5.67) on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 298.50 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 538.60 ($6.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 368.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 410.67. The company has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 529.81.

In other news, insider Blair Thomas sold 1,594,755 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.22), for a total value of £5,565,694.95 ($6,725,102.65). In other news, insider Blair Thomas sold 1,594,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.22), for a total value of £5,565,694.95 ($6,725,102.65). Also, insider Andy Hopwood bought 10,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of £35,800 ($43,257.61).

HBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

