Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on HDIUF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.
Hardwoods Distribution Stock Down 2.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53.
Hardwoods Distribution Cuts Dividend
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
