Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 9217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Harvest One Cannabis Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

