Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($71.43) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.59) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down €1.52 ($1.55) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €40.28 ($41.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €39.10 ($39.90) and a 1-year high of €76.05 ($77.60). The business has a fifty day moving average of €42.60 and a 200 day moving average of €53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

