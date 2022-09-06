Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

HE stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. 12,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,607. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $575,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 123.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

