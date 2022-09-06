Head to Head Comparison: ECMOHO (MOHO) & The Competition

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ECMOHO to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

ECMOHO has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECMOHO’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ECMOHO and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A ECMOHO Competitors 104 514 857 16 2.53

Profitability

As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 61.72%. Given ECMOHO’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ECMOHO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares ECMOHO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECMOHO -42.57% -76.43% -40.85% ECMOHO Competitors -18.30% 584.25% -9.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of ECMOHO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECMOHO and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECMOHO $130.75 million -$55.65 million -0.11 ECMOHO Competitors $2.59 billion -$82.18 million -1.07

ECMOHO’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ECMOHO. ECMOHO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ECMOHO rivals beat ECMOHO on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

