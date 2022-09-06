Head to Head Comparison: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) vs. SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 85.34% 11.23% 10.98% SilverBow Resources 18.28% 71.35% 20.28%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $8.14 million 13.23 $7.37 million N/A N/A SilverBow Resources $407.20 million 1.74 $86.76 million $5.38 7.24

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and SilverBow Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and SilverBow Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverBow Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

SilverBow Resources has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.18%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

