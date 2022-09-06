Head-To-Head Comparison: Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) versus Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY)

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) and Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Voestalpine and Adocia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voestalpine $17.35 billion 0.20 $1.51 billion N/A N/A Adocia $7.16 million 11.57 -$26.92 million N/A N/A

Voestalpine has higher revenue and earnings than Adocia.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voestalpine 2 3 1 0 1.83 Adocia 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Voestalpine and Adocia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Voestalpine currently has a consensus price target of $31.63, indicating a potential upside of 700.63%. Given Voestalpine’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Voestalpine is more favorable than Adocia.

Profitability

This table compares Voestalpine and Adocia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voestalpine 10.18% 19.38% 7.83% Adocia N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Voestalpine has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adocia has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Voestalpine beats Adocia on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, component processing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod and drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding consumables and machinery; rails and digital monitoring systems; and services for rail infrastructure. This segment serves railway systems, automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, stamped, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The company is headquartered in Linz, Austria.

About Adocia

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. Its proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to optimize the performance of therapeutic proteins. The company's clinical product pipeline includes insulin formulations, such as BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200, which are ultra-rapid formulations based on rapid insulin lispro; BioChaperone Combo, a combination of acting insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro; BioChaperone LisPram, a combination of prandial insulin with pramlintide; and BioChaperone Glucagon, an aqueous formulation of human glucagon for the treatment of hypoglycemia, as well as M1Pram, a metabolite of insulin glargine and pramlintide. Its preclinical pipeline includes bi-hormonal products, which include BioChaperone AsPram, which is a combination of rapid insulin aspart with pramlintide; and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutidea, which is a fixed combination of insulin glargine with an analogue of the GLP-1 receptor. In addition, the company's preclinical pipeline includes multihormonal products for the treatment of obesity, including BioChaperone GluExe, which is a combination of glucagon and exenatide; PramExe, which is a combination of pramlintide and exenatide; and BioChaperone PramGluExe, which is a triple combination of pramlintide, glucagon and exenatide. It has a strategic alliance with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other Asian and Middle Eastern territories. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

