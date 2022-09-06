Head to Head Survey: Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) vs. MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.9% of MAG Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entrée Resources and MAG Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$7.55 million ($0.04) -19.04 MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.18 64.67

Profitability

Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAG Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Entrée Resources and MAG Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -98.62% MAG Silver N/A 4.61% 4.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Entrée Resources and MAG Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus target price of $1.05, suggesting a potential upside of 37.89%. MAG Silver has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.75%. Given MAG Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MAG Silver is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAG Silver has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MAG Silver beats Entrée Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrée Resources

(Get Rating)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Entrée Gold Inc. and changed its name to Entrée Resources Ltd. in May 2017. Entrée Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.