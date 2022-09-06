Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.47

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 3544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $996.71 million, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.2138 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.00%.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $80,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

