Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.51 million.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of HLIO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.31. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.41 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,638 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Helios Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

