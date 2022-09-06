Helium Market Cap Tops $428.57 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Helium has traded down 39% against the US dollar. Helium has a market cap of $428.57 million and $27.64 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.41 or 0.00017952 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00096921 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00021197 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001504 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00258703 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002566 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,602,044 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
