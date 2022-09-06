Helium Market Cap Tops $428.57 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Helium has traded down 39% against the US dollar. Helium has a market cap of $428.57 million and $27.64 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.41 or 0.00017952 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00096921 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00021197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00258703 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,602,044 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

