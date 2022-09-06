Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €62.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.0 %

HEN3 stock opened at €62.30 ($63.57) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($132.30). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.06.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

