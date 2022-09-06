Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.60.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 289,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,469. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $756.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.71. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 14.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 5.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

