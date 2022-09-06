Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Buys 14,250 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for approximately 5.5% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after buying an additional 397,656 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 90,004 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.94. 9,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,878. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at $95,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

