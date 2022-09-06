Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.7% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Salesforce by 71.4% during the first quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $873,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 72,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 672,232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $142,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,122,808 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $238,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,449 shares of company stock worth $13,289,984. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.40. The company had a trading volume of 88,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.40 billion, a PE ratio of 284.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.87 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.25 and its 200 day moving average is $184.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

