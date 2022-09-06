Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments comprises 2.1% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Shift4 Payments worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 27,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 36.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,620. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $87.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.56.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

