Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) to Issue GBX 0.50 Dividend

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Holders Technology Stock Performance
Shares of LON:HDT opened at GBX 89 ($1.08) on Tuesday. Holders Technology has a 12-month low of GBX 82 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 128 ($1.55). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 102.11. The company has a market capitalization of £3.76 million and a PE ratio of 556.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Holders Technology Company Profile
