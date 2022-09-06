Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 840,337 shares.The stock last traded at $19.86 and had previously closed at $19.76.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 554,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

