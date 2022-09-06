Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 840,337 shares.The stock last traded at $19.86 and had previously closed at $19.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.