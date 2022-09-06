Holo (HOT) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Holo (HOT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Holo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Holo has a market cap of $339.61 million and approximately $31.33 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Holo has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00029939 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00042197 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00083012 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003221 BTC.

About Holo

Holo is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. The official website for Holo is holo.host. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Holo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.Telegram | Reddit | BitcoinTalk | Github| YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.