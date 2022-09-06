HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.60

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $33.68, with a volume of 531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMST. B. Riley lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $636.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,410,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

