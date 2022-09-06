Hord Tops One Day Trading Volume of $210,317.00 (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $210,317.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00868885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

