Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 325 at Berenberg Bank

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hunting to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hunting has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 309.17 ($3.74).
LON HTG opened at GBX 285 ($3.44) on Friday. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 356.50 ($4.31). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.38. The firm has a market cap of £470.08 million and a PE ratio of -6.59.
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
