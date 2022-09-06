Hyve (HYVE) Trading Down 33.8% This Week

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hyve has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $992,557.71 and $48,882.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00870581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016512 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com.

