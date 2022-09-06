IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.86

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.86 and last traded at $61.86, with a volume of 2066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on IAC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on IAC from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut IAC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on IAC from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

IAC Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity at IAC

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 141,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in IAC during the second quarter valued at about $703,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 30.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,137,000 after purchasing an additional 599,828 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 34.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,040,000 after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,313,000 after purchasing an additional 452,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

