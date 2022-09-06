Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.72 and last traded at $64.88. 8,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 148,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Ingevity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

