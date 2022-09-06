Insider Buying: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Purchases 35,800 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation acquired 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.47 per share, with a total value of C$2,236,408.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,817,098.06.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Linamar Corporation acquired 277,600 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.73 per share, with a total value of C$17,134,998.80.

On Friday, July 8th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$56.06 per share, with a total value of C$2,009,522.17.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$52.93 per share, with a total value of C$1,897,151.23.

On Monday, July 4th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$55.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,981,420.48.

On Friday, June 24th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$56.12 per share, with a total value of C$2,011,593.96.

LNR stock traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$63.28. 99,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,220. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. Linamar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$45.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNR. CIBC boosted their target price on Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

