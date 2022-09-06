INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $165.00

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 165.50 ($2.00), with a volume of 88708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182 ($2.20).
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 312.97. The company has a market cap of £168.27 million and a P/E ratio of -41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.59.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.44%. INSPECS Group’s payout ratio is currently -23.26%.
INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames, as well as lens products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Ivana Helsinki, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Day Birger, Liberty London, Henri Lloyd, Et Mikkelsen, Caterpillar, and BOTANIQ brand names.
