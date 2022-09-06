InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NSPR stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a negative net margin of 334.66%.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

