Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.12-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.69-$0.73 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 413,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,840. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.38.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $586,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 266.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 170,543 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 135,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,069 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 133,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 302.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 98,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.