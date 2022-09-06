Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Gap Up to $61.82

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.82, but opened at $64.02. Interactive Brokers Group shares last traded at $62.79, with a volume of 7,695 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,227,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,354,799.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $22,498,400 over the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after buying an additional 452,809 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 332,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,135,000 after purchasing an additional 268,408 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,410,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,585,000 after purchasing an additional 64,516 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.