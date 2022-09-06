International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.14

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.14 and last traded at $40.19, with a volume of 90982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $188,782,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 196.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after buying an additional 3,307,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $97,949,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in International Paper by 35.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,598 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.