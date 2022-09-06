International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. International Seaways traded as high as $32.27 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 3883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INSW. BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $156,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $156,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,360 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Seaways Stock Up 5.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in International Seaways by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 67.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 89,930 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 80.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -48.00%.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.