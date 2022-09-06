Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.48 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.47 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $418.76. 1,390,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,560. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.85. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

