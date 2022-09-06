Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $295.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

