Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lowered by Goldstream Capital Management Ltd

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.1% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $292.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,556,328. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

